B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 472 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,523,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $324.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock valued at $72,230,185. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

