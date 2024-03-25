B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 131 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth about $144,189,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after buying an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.3 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.28. 198,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

