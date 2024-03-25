B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.68. 1,892,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,115,335. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

