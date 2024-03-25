B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $66.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $306,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500 in the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

