B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $973,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,890,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,778,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $548.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

