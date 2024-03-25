B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $9.04 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.9% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $128.93. 550,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,665. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

