B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.55 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.55. 932,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,236 shares of company stock valued at $68,230,547. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.71.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

