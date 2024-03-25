B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $4.28 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $21,499,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,182. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day moving average of $438.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

