B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,732. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.