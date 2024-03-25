B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.18. 244,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,820. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

