B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Down 0.6 %

BKNG traded down $20.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,603.76. 85,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,188. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,456.93 and a 52 week high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,574.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3,306.96.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

