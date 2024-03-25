B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 1,218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.46. The company has a market cap of $382.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

