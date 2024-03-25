B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 1,218 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
VOO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,262. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.46. The company has a market cap of $382.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.