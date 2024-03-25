B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.68 (LON:BPM)

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BPM traded up GBX 10.21 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 492 ($6.26). 32,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 44.86 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £183.07 million, a PE ratio of 708.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 462.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 292.50 ($3.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 510 ($6.49).

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 474 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,558.57). In other news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £2,009.76 ($2,558.57). Also, insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.39), for a total value of £3,915,541.80 ($4,984,776.32). In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,402 shares of company stock worth $3,037,020 and have sold 942,939 shares worth $399,329,730. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

