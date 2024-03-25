Aya Gold & Silver (AYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AYA traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 79,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,049. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.33 and a beta of 1.33. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.58 and a twelve month high of C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

