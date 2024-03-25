Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $80.66

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.66, but opened at $83.60. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $77.27, with a volume of 325,782 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.