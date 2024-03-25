Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Avalon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

