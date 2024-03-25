Auto Prop Reit (APR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
