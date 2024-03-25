Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Atlas Energy Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.33% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AESI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Atlas Energy Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $998,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,637.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kirk Edwards Ginn sold 1,562 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $33,942.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,078.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,859,916 over the last three months. 82.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

