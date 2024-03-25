Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Astrana Health to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -32.00% -362.91% -16.23%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 29.98 Astrana Health Competitors $1.65 billion $115.69 million 10.93

This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Astrana Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Astrana Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 571 1440 58 2.70

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.39%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Astrana Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astrana Health competitors beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

