Astrafer Tops 1-Day Volume of $559.88 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Astrafer has a market cap of $60.77 million and approximately $559.88 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astrafer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astrafer has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.39212873 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $491.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astrafer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astrafer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astrafer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

