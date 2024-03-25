Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.
Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.
