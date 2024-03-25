Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 5,303 shares.The stock last traded at $32.90 and had previously closed at $32.81.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 295.29%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

About Associated Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

