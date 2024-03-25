Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 196.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of AutoZone worth $133,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded down $68.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,170.82. 143,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,946. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,879.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,687.57. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

