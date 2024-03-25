Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,962,207 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712,641 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,962,207 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Intel worth $287,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intel by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,284 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,089,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,231,840. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

