Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $874.49 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 907,980 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.3% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $874,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.35.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $6.56 on Monday, hitting $503.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,341,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206,652. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $457.19 and a 200 day moving average of $371.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.90 and a 52-week high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.