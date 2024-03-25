Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $209.28 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140,554 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $209,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,748,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $306.06. 4,117,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,844,746. The firm has a market cap of $296.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.