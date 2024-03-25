Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $143.35 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Applied Materials worth $143,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.46. 3,121,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,696,257. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.74.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.