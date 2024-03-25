Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $128.40 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.81% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $128,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after buying an additional 68,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,853,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,998 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,205.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,365,330 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.53. The stock had a trading volume of 738,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

