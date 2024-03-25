Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $110.08 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $110,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after buying an additional 1,702,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,424,235.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $93,562.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,058. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

