Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 2,634,327 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.47% of SEA worth $107,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.65. 3,537,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

