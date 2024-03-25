Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,281 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Intuitive Surgical worth $204,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $391.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,869. The company has a market cap of $138.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.10 and its 200-day moving average is $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.63 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

