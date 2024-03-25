Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 338,282 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 283.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 338,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of D.R. Horton worth $69,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $159.78. 1,621,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

