Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 17,011 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $68,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $14.80 on Monday, hitting $505.57. 773,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,155. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $460.07. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ULTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.81.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

