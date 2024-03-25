Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 161,270 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.57. 3,806,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

