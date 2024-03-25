Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,483 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $89,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded down $9.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $584.32. 1,327,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,850. The business has a 50 day moving average of $556.82 and a 200 day moving average of $520.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

