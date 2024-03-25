Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $84,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,320.00. 105,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,247. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,235.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,148.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

