Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of APWC stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

