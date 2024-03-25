Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.66. Ashford has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.90 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

