Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes $27.68 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 985.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $406.10. 977,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,665. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.76 and a 200-day moving average of $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

