Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 38,168 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,168 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.42% of Weatherford International worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1,564.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 264,284 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Weatherford International stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,450. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $53.47 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $1,163,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

