Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 160,137 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,137 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.44. 1,582,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,348. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

