Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,873 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Fluor worth $28,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4,399.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,687,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 1,649,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,347 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 453.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,833,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 245.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,650,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. 495,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,042. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.