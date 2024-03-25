Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,343 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up about 1.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $93,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.07. The stock had a trading volume of 386,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,481. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores



Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

