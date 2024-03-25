Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $57.42 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,746 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.29. 61,142,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,706,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Melius raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

