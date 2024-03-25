Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,658 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 194,932 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.23% of Performance Food Group worth $24,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 433,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $52.92 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Stephens boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

