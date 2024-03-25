Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95,481 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Qorvo worth $43,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.97. 282,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,133. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

