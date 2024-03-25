Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,314,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549,979 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 2.3% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $163,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.74. 6,658,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,300,150. The company has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

