Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $33,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,231,000 after buying an additional 56,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,844. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.45 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 16.95%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.