Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 1,116,284 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 287.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,504,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,284 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.03. 34,062,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,986,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

