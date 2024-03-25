ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 2.8%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. 15,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 218,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

