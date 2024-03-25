Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 143,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after buying an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

